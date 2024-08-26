Once again ...
Magnussen draws anger from the competition
Kevin Magnussen has once again incurred the displeasure of his rivals. Alex Albon and Pierre Gasly were not at all pleased that the Haas driver deliberately braked at the Zandvoort GP to protect his team-mate Nico Hülkenberg from the onrushing opponents.
In tenth place, the Dane took his time to turn into the pit lane and the gap to the ninth-placed German grew steadily.
"Pretty borderline"
Albon, who was unable to get past Magnussen, was annoyed after the race: "Kevin is a team player, and I give him full credit for that. But I don't think it's that well policed and there's a gray area between what's right. In this case, it was pretty borderline for me."
Magnussen had braked unexpectedly in fast corners and the Williams driver had to take his foot off the gas and swerve. "In my opinion, that's a bit too much. But it's a gray area. And part of the problem is that it's not really controlled very often," says Albon.
Gasly, who benefited from the maneuver and passed Albon, also said after the race: "I've never seen anyone overtake in turn 14 or shift into first gear in turn 12. I think Alex got very close to him. He blocked in the middle of turn 12 when Magnussen downshifted into first gear, even though you should be almost full throttle."
