Online decision aid for the National Council election

Tool was also used in the EU elections

"142,000 people already took part in the European elections in June," explained OGM CEO Wolfgang Bachmayer: "That corresponds to three percent of all EU election participants." According to its own information, "iVote" is financed without external funding. Reinhard Heinisch, Director of the Institute of Political Science at the University of Salzburg, who has been a member of the OGM team since the beginning of the year, was instrumental in developing the program.