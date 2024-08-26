FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
First statement win in the championship battle
St. Michael left no doubt as to who is currently top of the league in the top match of the 2nd Landesliga Süd: With a furious 4:1 victory, they swept Stuhlfeldner, who were also unbeaten until then, off the field and thus decided the duel for the top of the table with confidence.
The home side came out with a broad chest from the outset and put the visitors under pressure time and again with set pieces. It did not take long for this to translate into goals: Goal scorer Marcel Bernhofer proved his experience after just five minutes by scoring the opening goal after an extended throw-in. Around 20 minutes later, he scored an almost identical goal to make it 2:0 at the break. "We took the lead quite quickly," beamed St. Michael coach Gerald Payer. "We overwhelmed Stuhlfelden with our set pieces." The foundation for a successful afternoon was thus laid.
Calm after the restart
The hosts did not let off the gas pedal after the restart: Patrick Berger increased the lead after a free-kick in the 56th minute and Thomas König put the lid on the game in the 63rd minute. Defensively, the home team did not let anything get in the way either, with the defense standing firm. Only after the game had long been over did the visitors create a few chances and score a consolation goal.
As in the last few games, we were extremely solid defensively.
St. Michael Coach Gerald Payer
Once again, one player in particular stood out from the overall strong collective: double goalscorer Marcel Bernhofer, who could have scored even more times. "Bernhofer is worth his weight in gold for us," enthused Payer. "Nine goals in four games - the man is a weapon! He gets great support from the team and repays it with performance. His dedication in training and on the pitch is simply exemplary."
Cohesion bears fruit
But it's not just things going well up front, the overall package is just right. "Our defense is a bulwark," says Gerald Payer. "We're tenacious, compact and ice-cold in attack at the moment. The team spirit is exceptional, our lads work tirelessly." This attitude is also paying off at the moment.
Everyone fights for everyone else here, and you can see that on the pitch!
St. Michael-Coach Gerald Payer
After last week's 4:0 win at relegated Bad Hofgastein, the first victory there "in ages", the increased self-confidence was clearly noticeable. Now the next important clash against a promoted team is on the cards. "Bruck won't be an easy task for us," admits Payer. "We hardly know our opponents and the pitch is also unfamiliar to us. But we're going there with a broad chest and want to get the next three points."
Double reason to celebrate
How do you celebrate such a great success? Twice, of course! "It's Johannes Gruber's birthday today, so he took two crates of beer with him," laughs Gerald Payer. "One to the win and one to him!" St. Michael shows that team spirit and celebration go hand in hand in soccer. Thomas Schaier
2nd Landesliga Süd: Maria Alm - Kaprun 0:3 (0:2), St. Johann 1b - St. Martin / T. 2:3 (1:2), St. Veit - Neukirchen / Grv. 1:0 (0:0), Bad Hofgastein - Bruck 1:1 (0:0), Eben - Unken 8:2 (3:1), St. Michael - Stuhlfelden 4:1 (2:0), Piesendorf - Leogang 1:6 (1:2).
