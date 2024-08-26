First statement win in the championship battle

The home side came out with a broad chest from the outset and put the visitors under pressure time and again with set pieces. It did not take long for this to translate into goals: Goal scorer Marcel Bernhofer proved his experience after just five minutes by scoring the opening goal after an extended throw-in. Around 20 minutes later, he scored an almost identical goal to make it 2:0 at the break. "We took the lead quite quickly," beamed St. Michael coach Gerald Payer. "We overwhelmed Stuhlfelden with our set pieces." The foundation for a successful afternoon was thus laid.