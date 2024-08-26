Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND

First statement win in the championship battle

Nachrichten
26.08.2024 05:00

St. Michael left no doubt as to who is currently top of the league in the top match of the 2nd Landesliga Süd: With a furious 4:1 victory, they swept Stuhlfeldner, who were also unbeaten until then, off the field and thus decided the duel for the top of the table with confidence. 

comment0 Kommentare

The home side came out with a broad chest from the outset and put the visitors under pressure time and again with set pieces. It did not take long for this to translate into goals: Goal scorer Marcel Bernhofer proved his experience after just five minutes by scoring the opening goal after an extended throw-in. Around 20 minutes later, he scored an almost identical goal to make it 2:0 at the break. "We took the lead quite quickly," beamed St. Michael coach Gerald Payer. "We overwhelmed Stuhlfelden with our set pieces." The foundation for a successful afternoon was thus laid.

Calm after the restart
The hosts did not let off the gas pedal after the restart: Patrick Berger increased the lead after a free-kick in the 56th minute and Thomas König put the lid on the game in the 63rd minute. Defensively, the home team did not let anything get in the way either, with the defense standing firm. Only after the game had long been over did the visitors create a few chances and score a consolation goal. 

Zitat Icon

As in the last few games, we were extremely solid defensively.

St. Michael Coach Gerald Payer

Once again, one player in particular stood out from the overall strong collective: double goalscorer Marcel Bernhofer, who could have scored even more times. "Bernhofer is worth his weight in gold for us," enthused Payer. "Nine goals in four games - the man is a weapon! He gets great support from the team and repays it with performance. His dedication in training and on the pitch is simply exemplary."

Cohesion bears fruit
But it's not just things going well up front, the overall package is just right. "Our defense is a bulwark," says Gerald Payer. "We're tenacious, compact and ice-cold in attack at the moment. The team spirit is exceptional, our lads work tirelessly." This attitude is also paying off at the moment.

Zitat Icon

Everyone fights for everyone else here, and you can see that on the pitch!

St. Michael-Coach Gerald Payer

After last week's 4:0 win at relegated Bad Hofgastein, the first victory there "in ages", the increased self-confidence was clearly noticeable. Now the next important clash against a promoted team is on the cards. "Bruck won't be an easy task for us," admits Payer. "We hardly know our opponents and the pitch is also unfamiliar to us. But we're going there with a broad chest and want to get the next three points."

Double reason to celebrate
How do you celebrate such a great success? Twice, of course! "It's Johannes Gruber's birthday today, so he took two crates of beer with him," laughs Gerald Payer. "One to the win and one to him!" St. Michael shows that team spirit and celebration go hand in hand in soccer. Thomas Schaier

2nd Landesliga Süd: Maria Alm - Kaprun 0:3 (0:2), St. Johann 1b - St. Martin / T. 2:3 (1:2), St. Veit - Neukirchen / Grv. 1:0 (0:0), Bad Hofgastein - Bruck 1:1 (0:0), Eben - Unken 8:2 (3:1), St. Michael - Stuhlfelden 4:1 (2:0), Piesendorf - Leogang 1:6 (1:2).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf