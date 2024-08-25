Prohaska on Daum: “A fighter to the end”

Not afraid of Bayern

Christoph tried to delay his end as long as possible. He was a fighter through and through, a quality that had also distinguished him as a coach. From the 1990s onwards, Daum dared to take on the big Bavarians not only in sporting terms, but also verbally; he was a border crosser who also collected a number of titles. With teams that all played very attractively, even in football-mad countries such as Turkey, where he was a true hero. He also overstepped the mark with stories like the cocaine affair, which certainly damaged his reputation in Germany.