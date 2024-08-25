There is no “green steel” without this building

However, the construction of the necessary power supply in Linz has been delayed due to objections - in Leoben, on the other hand, construction is already underway. In addition to the new substation in Leoben, the overall APG (Austrian Power Grid) project also includes the adaptation of the existing Hessenberg substation (municipality of St. Peter-Freienstein) and an optimized 220 kV line connection. Completion: by mid-2026 at the latest.