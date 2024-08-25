Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Voest Donawitz plant

There is no “green steel” without this building

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 18:00

A new substation will be built on the site of the Voestalpine steelworks in Leoben-Donawitz by 2026. This is the only way to replace the first classic blast furnace - as in Linz. The Styrians are one step ahead of the Upper Austrians.

comment0 Kommentare

As a rule, the construction of a transformer station hardly attracts any national attention - but this project is different. Not only because the building is being erected in terraces on a slope. But above all because it is crucial for supplying the Voestalpine steelworks in the Donawitz district of Leoben with electricity from renewable sources.

An electric arc furnace for the production of "green steel" will be built in the Montanstadt (as well as in Linz) by 2027. They will each replace a conventional blast furnace fired with coal and coke. This alone will save five percent of Austria's CO₂ emissions.

The total project is estimated at 1.5 billion euros, with Leoben accounting for one third. So far, 273 million euros have already been invested. "We are on schedule and on budget," they say.

However, the construction of the necessary power supply in Linz has been delayed due to objections - in Leoben, on the other hand, construction is already underway. In addition to the new substation in Leoben, the overall APG (Austrian Power Grid) project also includes the adaptation of the existing Hessenberg substation (municipality of St. Peter-Freienstein) and an optimized 220 kV line connection. Completion: by mid-2026 at the latest.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf