Customers are outraged
Rough crumbs about no stopping in front of popular bakery
The district authority's curious approach is infuriating customers of a bakery in the Vienna Woods. They will soon no longer be able to leave their cars in front of the bakery.
An institution in the Vienna Woods is currently tilting at bureaucratic windmills! The Seitner bakery in Mauerbach, one of the last private local suppliers in the region, is to be deprived of the stopping areas - such as for suppliers and customers with walking disabilities - right outside the front door in future. The ban on cars and trucks has triggered a storm of protest in the former street village.
Stopping ban does not prevent accidents
The bosses Dagmar (57) and Michaela (53) no longer understand the world: "In the past 50 years, there have only been two accidents at the nearby junction. But then, during the reconstruction, a child was hit by a car. But a stopping ban in front of our store wouldn't have prevented that either. We need these areas, otherwise it will be even more difficult to survive," explain the sisters during the "Krone" site inspection.
It is essential to protect pedestrians, especially children. Strict controls are in place until the measures are decided.
Josef Kronister, Bezirkshauptmann St. Pölten-Land
Authorities prefer to wait and see
After a cry for help from the baker's family, the municipality and the St. Pölten district authority come under fire and there are loud calls for a common-sense solution. While the head of the village, Peter Buchner, is already negotiating for more parking spaces on the Postbus site opposite, "traffic regulator" Josef Kronister is taking a wait-and-see approach: "We will examine the matter again with the official expert for alternatives and then determine suitable measures."
An entire region is now waiting for the decision - after all, it's all about breakfast!
