Goal and assist
Dream start! Spectacular debut for Marco Reus
A dream start for Marco Reus in the USA: In Los Angeles Galaxy's 2:0 win against Atlanta United, the 35-year-old, who moved to the MLS in the summer after twelve years with Borussia Dortmund, shone with an assist and a goal.
Marco Reus came on in the 62nd minute to make his MLS debut. And it didn't take him long to get going. 14 minutes after coming on, he had already set up Riqui Puig's 1-0.
Twelve minutes later, he made his big entrance, scoring in his first match to make it 2-0. Reus celebrated his first goal in the shirt of David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's former club with a gesture that was significant for the west coast city: he formed the letters L and A with his hands.
"Apart from the traffic, everything is really great"
"I was excited all day and was looking forward to this game," said Reus after the match. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Los Angeles Galaxy last week. He is playing abroad for the first time in his career. His contract with Borussia Dortmund had expired after twelve years.
He is already feeling right at home in his new home. "Apart from the traffic, everything is really great. The people are friendly and of course the weather: it's really nice when you get up in the morning and the sun is shining. It gives you a completely different start to the day."
