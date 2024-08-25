Cat-and-mouse game
Boy threatened innkeeper with hammer: “Open the till!”
On Saturday afternoon in Thannhausen (district of Weiz in Styria), an unknown perpetrator attempted to rob an innkeeper of cash. But the clever innkeeper skillfully tricked the young robber.
The as yet unknown perpetrator entered the bar of the pub at around 4 p.m. and threatened the innkeeper with a hammer. "Open the till, then I'm gone!" the young, masked man demanded cash.
Landlord played cat and mouse with robber
The landlord then fled outside the restaurant and the perpetrator followed him. The man again demanded cash. When the innkeeper hurried back into the restaurant and locked the front door, the perpetrator fled on a moped in the direction of Nöstl without any loot.
Search has so far been unsuccessful
The Styrian State Office of Criminal Investigation has taken up the investigation. Information on the perpetrator is requested from the Styrian Criminal Police Office, 059133/60 3333.
The perpetrator was wearing a gray T-shirt and carrying a gray shoulder bag at the time of the crime. He had a red T-shirt tied around his face. The perpetrator is about 175 cm tall and about 16 to 17 years old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
