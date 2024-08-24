This player has been a big winner at GAK so far

The attacking player celebrated his Bundesliga debut at GAK, playing 42 minutes in the three games so far. "The premiere felt very good. Now, of course, I want to score my first goal," winks Zaizen. For whom, despite the difficult phase of his career, giving up was never an option. "You always have to keep going in life, stay positive and look ahead. Even when you're sad." The phone calls with his family back home in Japan, with whom he speaks twice a week, have also helped. Visits don't happen that often. "Last winter, I was home for a month. That was really nice!"