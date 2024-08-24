El Ghazi wants to donate Mainz money to war children

Both parties are involved in a legal dispute after Mainz terminated El Ghazi's contract following a pro-Palestinian Instagram post following the attack on Israel by terrorists on behalf of Hamas on October 7. The 29-year-old had filed a lawsuit against this. In July, the labor court declared the termination without notice invalid. The club then announced that it would appeal to the Rhineland-Palatinate state labor court as soon as the written reasons for the ruling were available.