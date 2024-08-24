After legal dispute:
El Ghazi wants to donate Mainz money to war children
Professional footballer Anwar El Ghazi says he has received 500,000 euros from his former employer FSV Mainz 05. The Dutchman, who has played for Cardiff City since August, announced this on Instagram.
The Bundesliga club confirmed corresponding payments in response to a dpa inquiry, which relate to salaries from November 2023 to July 2024.
Both parties are involved in a legal dispute after Mainz terminated El Ghazi's contract following a pro-Palestinian Instagram post following the attack on Israel by terrorists on behalf of Hamas on October 7. The 29-year-old had filed a lawsuit against this. In July, the labor court declared the termination without notice invalid. The club then announced that it would appeal to the Rhineland-Palatinate state labor court as soon as the written reasons for the ruling were available.
In July, El Ghazi then terminated his one-year contract with the Rheinhessen club without notice in order to move to Cardiff. The club's appeal against the ruling is still ongoing. Should Mainz be successful, they would receive the money back.
El Ghazi wants to donate the sum received. "I hope that Mainz, despite their failed attempts to avoid the payment due, will take comfort from the knowledge that through me they have contributed financially to making life a little more bearable for the children in Gaza," he wrote on Instagram.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.