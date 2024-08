Grande Dame turns 85: Happy Birthday, dear Dagi!

The news came as a shock: in mid-May, the German newspaper BILD published photos showing Dagmar Koller in a wheelchair. "I sometimes look down at myself and think: that stupid foot, that stupid leg ... But should I mope about it? No!" she told her colleague. And that she was looked after day and night by a nurse and her relatives. Koller was never seen in public again after that. Not even close friends knew how she was doing ...