The Ländle has a hiking network of superlatives

The figures are impressive: there are a total of 6272 kilometers of marked hiking trails with around 19,500 signposts. If you wanted to walk them all, you would have to walk for eight hours on 517 consecutive days - a challenge that, for obvious reasons, no one has yet taken on. Of course, this impressive infrastructure also needs to be maintained. A task that is quite a challenge - and one that is becoming increasingly difficult. This summer in particular has shown that climate change has long been a reality. The many extreme weather events have also taken their toll on the hiking trail network, and some routes are still impassable today.