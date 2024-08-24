Experience nature
The Ländle has a hiking network of superlatives
There are almost 6300 kilometers of hiking trails in Vorarlberg. However, the maintenance of this infrastructure is becoming increasingly costly as a direct result of climate change.
It is well known that the Alps are by far the best developed mountain range in the world. After all, the term "alpinism" does not come from just anywhere: the Alps are the cradle of mountaineering and ultimately also of hiking as a leisure activity.
Small Vorarlberg plays a very special role within the greater region. Thanks to the long tradition of three-tier farming, our mountains have become a unique cultural landscape over the course of time. The agricultural use and reclamation of even remote slopes has ultimately paved the way for the creation of a hiking network that is almost unique in the world.
The figures are impressive: there are a total of 6272 kilometers of marked hiking trails with around 19,500 signposts. If you wanted to walk them all, you would have to walk for eight hours on 517 consecutive days - a challenge that, for obvious reasons, no one has yet taken on. Of course, this impressive infrastructure also needs to be maintained. A task that is quite a challenge - and one that is becoming increasingly difficult. This summer in particular has shown that climate change has long been a reality. The many extreme weather events have also taken their toll on the hiking trail network, and some routes are still impassable today.
Fortunately, the alpine clubs and municipalities can rely on the support of countless volunteers to maintain the trails. In addition, holiday workers were once again on duty this year to evaluate the condition of the infrastructure and document any defects - they walked around 600 kilometers in the most beautiful vacation job that the state of Vorarlberg has to offer.
