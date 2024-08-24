MAXimum madness! Everything revolves around Verstappen

Jim Clark in sight

The orange jersey is clearly in the lead here. As soon as there are enough of them together, there are cheers for Max Verstappen. "I never thought something like this would happen when I started racing," smiles the world champion and admits: "I'm happy to be here, it's always something special at home." With a fourth victory in Zandvoort, Max could draw level with record holder Jim Clark. "Of course that would be nice, but winning the world championship is the priority right now," says Red Bull Head of Motorsport Helmut Marko, "and it's also his 200th Grand Prix, which is a special race."