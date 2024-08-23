“Unserious”: Bures settles accounts with Babler’s program

Five weeks before the election and three days before his first ORF summer interview, Andreas Babler is coming under massive pressure. After the tug-of-war over the resignation of Klaus Luger, the convicted liar who, as mayor of Linz, stumbled over the appointment of a friend as head of the Brucknerhaus, Babler received the next piece of bad news on Friday afternoon. Or rather: a letter addressed to all SPÖ presidium members, sent by none other than Doris Bures. The second President of the National Council is considered the most powerful woman in the SPÖ, she is a close confidante of Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig and knows what such an incendiary letter can trigger.