Kapfenberg continue their run of success against St. Pölten

Kapfenberg presented themselves as masters of efficiency. Moritz Römling put the "Falken" ahead in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area. Alexander Hofleitner followed this up with his fifth competitive goal of the season. His attempted shot, which was actually blocked, bounced against his body and from there into the goal (56'). In stoppage time, substitute KSV man Marc Helleparth missed a penalty (91'). At this point, St. Pölten were down to nine players after two yellow cards.