Second League
Kapfenberg continue their run of success against St. Pölten
Kapfenberger SV have continued their sensational run and are smiling from the top of the table in the 2nd Football League. The Upper Styrians also won their fourth league game of the season on Friday evening with a 2:0 (1:0) win against the higher-rated SKN St. Pölten. St. Pölten, on the other hand, are still winless after four rounds. Previous leaders and promotion hopefuls SV Ried do not face FC Liefering until Saturday afternoon (2.30pm).
SKU Amstetten also remain unbeaten. The Lower Austrians, who were actually relegated in the pre-season, defeated Sturm Graz II 3:1 (0:1) at home and moved up to second place. For the time being, Admira are level on points with Ried, having recorded their third successive three-pointer with a 2:1 (0:0) win at Schwarz-Weiß Bregenz. Austria Lustenau, who were relegated from the Bundesliga, secured their first win of the season with a late 2:1 (1:0) at SV Horn.
Kapfenberg presented themselves as masters of efficiency. Moritz Römling put the "Falken" ahead in the fourth minute with a left-footed shot from outside the penalty area. Alexander Hofleitner followed this up with his fifth competitive goal of the season. His attempted shot, which was actually blocked, bounced against his body and from there into the goal (56'). In stoppage time, substitute KSV man Marc Helleparth missed a penalty (91'). At this point, St. Pölten were down to nine players after two yellow cards.
Amstetten also successful
With their third league win, Amstetten equaled their record from the previous season. After a headed goal from Sturm's young striker Peter Kiedl (14'), the home side turned the game around after the break with goals from Charles-Jesaja Herrmann (47'), Jannik Wanner (84') and Dominik Weixelbraun (93'). In addition to his goal, Wanner also had two assists.
Albin Gashi was the match-winner for Admira. The attacker followed up his fortunate equalizer (75') with a long-range shot to make it 2-1 (79'). Bregenz conceded their first defeat of the season despite taking the lead through Djawal Kaiba (54'). Local rivals Lustenau celebrated their first three-pointer of the season. After taking the lead through Leo Mätzler (18th) and equalizing through Haris Ismailcebioglu (77th), substitute Abdellah Baallal scored a decisive goal in the 89th minute.
Lafnitz and Stripfing are still winless after four rounds following a 2-2 draw in their head-to-head clash. In the evening (kick-off 8.30 pm), the local duel between the two traditional clubs Vienna and FAC was on the program in Vienna.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
