Win & enjoy
Experience the Alpine Cuisine Festival
A culinary highlight in a class of its own awaits you in Zell am See-Kaprun: top chefs, producers and connoisseurs will meet at the 5th Alpine Cuisine Festival on September 30th. "Krone" readers now have the chance to be part of this gourmet dream come true!
Under the patronage of 5-toque chef Andreas Döllerer, forward-looking culinary topics will be discussed at the Ferry Porsche Congress Center, while creative dishes and regional products take center stage. The event will be accompanied by a top-class program with live cooking shows and culinary discoveries.
Experience culinary delights at the highest level
The day begins with a regional breakfast, presented by local chefs and the Salzburg seminar farmers. Following inspiring presentations and discussions, you will have the opportunity to be spoiled by top chefs Florian Zillner (Flo's Restaurant, Zell am See), Christof Schernthaner (Restaurant FinESSEN at the TAUERN SPA in Kaprun), Jaimy Reisinger (Patissière of the Year 2023, Restaurant Hubert Wallner in Maria Wörth) and Viktoria Fahringer (Female Chef of the Year 2024, Restaurant Tiroler Hof in Kufstein) with the delicacies of Alpine cuisine at an exclusive Alpine Lunch.
One of the absolute highlights of the 5th Festival of Alpine Cuisine is the appearance of 3-star chef Sven Wassmer (Restaurant Memories, Bad Ragaz). During the live cooking show, the exceptional Swiss chef will present a signature dish and provide visitors with exciting insights into his "Alpine cuisine".
Festival with a green claim
Throughout the day, you can experience special producers on the Alpine Marketplace who stand for quality, regionality and craftsmanship. The crowning finale is a networking event that opens up views beyond the "edge of the valley": South Tyrol's fifth season - Törggelen - marks the end of the enjoyable day and, in addition to seasonal specialties from regional producers, offers another opportunity to network with leading industry representatives from the catering, hotel and tourism sectors.
The event also sends out a strong signal for sustainability. The event is organized according to the criteria of the Austrian Ecolabel for Green Meetings. Visitors can also use their event ticket to travel to and from the event free of charge on public transport in SalzburgerLand.
All details about the program of the 5th Festival of Alpine Cuisine can be found HERE!
"Enjoyment weeks from 7. to 30.09.
The 5th Alpine Cuisine Festival will be accompanied by the Zell am See-Kaprun Gourmet Weeks. From the beginning of September, a wide variety of culinary experiences at the highest level will be offered under the motto "Alpine Indulgence".
Whether show cooking, themed evenings, multi-course menus from top chefs, cooking courses or workshops, breakfast or brunch, town market or farm shop visit: Zell am See-Kaprun spoils the palate and delights in the month of September with many highlights around Alpine cuisine. A culinary vacation in Zell am See-Kaprun in September is definitely recommended.
More information about the gourmet weeks: zellamsee-kaprun.com/en/events/alpiner-genuss
Take part and win!
The Krone is giving away 3x2 nights for two people in a 4-star hotel in Zell am See-Kaprun, 7x2 tickets for the 5th Festival of Alpine Cuisine including a meet & greet with Andreas Döllerer, 5x1 cookbook by one of the SalzburgerLand toque-awarded chefs and 5x1 gourmet hampers with high-quality regional organic products.
Simply fill out the form at the end of the post and you're in. The closing date for entries is September 2, 2024, 9 am.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.