Experience the Alpine Cuisine Festival

The 5th Alpine Cuisine Festival will be accompanied by the Zell am See-Kaprun Gourmet Weeks. From the beginning of September, a wide variety of culinary experiences at the highest level will be offered under the motto "Alpine Indulgence".



Whether show cooking, themed evenings, multi-course menus from top chefs, cooking courses or workshops, breakfast or brunch, town market or farm shop visit: Zell am See-Kaprun spoils the palate and delights in the month of September with many highlights around Alpine cuisine. A culinary vacation in Zell am See-Kaprun in September is definitely recommended.



More information about the gourmet weeks: zellamsee-kaprun.com/en/events/alpiner-genuss