Who will take pole position in Zandvoort?

Ahead of what Dutch fans are hoping will be a festival in Zandvoort, Formula 1 is livelier than ever before. In 14 races, there have been seven winners who are employed by four teams. Ahead of the race on the North Sea coast, Red Bull does not believe it will be able to restore the old order due to its inactivity during the summer break. Max Verstappen is winless in four consecutive races ahead of his 200th Grand Prix start and for the first time does not arrive at his home event as the favorite.