F1 in the ticker
Who will take pole position in Zandvoort?
Qualifying for the Zandvoort Grand Prix in the Netherlands. We will be reporting live from 3pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Ahead of what Dutch fans are hoping will be a festival in Zandvoort, Formula 1 is livelier than ever before. In 14 races, there have been seven winners who are employed by four teams. Ahead of the race on the North Sea coast, Red Bull does not believe it will be able to restore the old order due to its inactivity during the summer break. Max Verstappen is winless in four consecutive races ahead of his 200th Grand Prix start and for the first time does not arrive at his home event as the favorite.
Here is the interim result:
For a few months now, the superiority of Red Bull and Verstappen has been gone. McLaren emerged as a serious rival, and Mercedes recently celebrated an unexpected renaissance with three victories. "We have to solve our problems and find out where the fault lies, because we no longer have the balance in the car if you compare the current situation with the first three races," said Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko in his column at Speedweek.com.
In terms of the world championship, Verstappen still has nothing to worry about, as he can draw on his impressive 78-point lead over Lando Norris.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
