Brutal robbers even threatened to set their victim on fire

A serious crime from 2017 has been at least partially solved: on 22 November at night, two masked men broke into the house of a married couple in Stripfing through a basement window. The farmer, who was sleeping on the couch in the living room, was beaten with punches and tied up by the men armed with knives. The then 70-year-old suffered broken bones in his face. His wife (45) was woken by the noise - she was also overpowered by the intruders.