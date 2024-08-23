“Babyface” dealers sold 186 kilos of drugs

Attack because of envy

"The sales areas were away from the known hotspots, namely in the Kaplanhof and Rathaus districts, where the perpetrators had their residences," says Krenn. However, everything was discovered during a personal check at Linz Central Station, where a customer (17) led the police to dealers and revealed three other offenders. Gradually, the investigators got to the bottom of the structures and when an internal fight for the best sales areas or envy over profits escalated and a 15-year-old was assaulted, things went from bad to worse. The boy's mother, to whom he had fled, had called the emergency services. The four attackers were caught, one 16-year-old had two knives and a knuckleduster in his pocket.

Money and car taken

Eventually, the suspects began "chatting" and hiding places and bunker apartments were revealed, the names of the people behind the operation were revealed and, in addition to 30,000 euros in drug money, a BMW 5 Series used to transport the drugs was also seized. In addition to 21 arrests, there were also 100 charges, mostly against the young buyers.