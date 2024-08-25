Green profit
PV success: reduce electricity costs, increase value!
Photovoltaics reduces electricity costs, increases property value and protects the climate. Competition winner Herbert Scheuhuber is delighted with his own PV electricity and an annual supply of Stiegl beer.
Reduce electricity costs and cover your own energy needs at the same time: Installing your own photovoltaic system pays off in many ways.
Not only does the consumer take a significant step towards energy self-sufficiency, the contribution to climate protection is also rewarded with significant financial savings. The CO2 footprint is reduced with a clear conscience and the value of your own property also increases significantly.
What you get in the package
- All-in-Sun solution incl. grid and subsidy processing (federal subsidy), hardware, installation & all administrative work from €54/month
- Single-phase PV-Point emergency power supply included free of charge
- Fronius premium inverters from Austria with 15-year product warranty
- Premium BYD storage system with 15-year warranty
- Krone Sonne as a reliable partner for a PV lifetime (> 25 years)
The winner shines brightly
For Herbert Scheuhuber from Vienna, the purchase of a Krone Sonne PV system is a double win. Because by deciding to produce his own solar power, the climate protector wins an annual supply of Stiegl beer. "We are delighted that we can now generate our own electricity. It fits in perfectly with our philosophy of life, and we will certainly enjoy the Stiegl beer supplies we have gained on many sunny days!" says Scheuhuber happily.
This is certainly a reason to celebrate. Because: with an average PV system, electricity costs can be reduced by up to 30 percent - in combination with a storage system, the energy bill can even be halved. This can set an important example for sustainability.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
