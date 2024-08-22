Fighting the climate crisis
“Pollution must have its price”
Greenhouse gas emissions in Austria fell by 6.4 percent last year. For Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens), this is a sign that "green climate protection policy is working". Many people have made a contribution to this, she said on "ZiB 2" on Thursday evening.
For example, the Minister cited the use of public transport and the use of renewable energy in private households and companies. "Thank you to everyone who travels with the climate ticket," she said.
Climate policy would account for most of the reduction in emissions - including measures in the building sector and transport. The government had made record investments in public transport. Gewessler countered the objection that there were regularly overcrowded trains and delays by saying that more people were using the climate ticket than expected and that there was still work to be done in transport.
Here you can see a post by Gewessler on greenhouse gas emissions.
Prices and emissions have fallen
In any case, she does not think that a reduction in emissions automatically leads to higher prices. Energy prices have fallen again compared to the beginning of the war in Ukraine. "Putin blackmailed us." Back then, the government supported the population.
Pollution must certainly have its price, if the politician has her way. This is a system that works. For example, company cars should be taxed.
"Cleaning up costs money"
Gewessler believes that the "why" often gets lost in debates and recalled the mudslides and storms of recent weeks in this context. "Climate protection ensures our survival." Without it, it would no longer be possible to clean up at some point - something that also costs money, by the way.
I am applying for the extension.
Gewessler will im Amt bleiben
The Minister is convinced that Austria can achieve its climate targets, but many tasks need to be completed to do so. "I am applying for the extension," she said. Gewessler left open the question of whether she could even imagine succeeding top candidate Werner Kogler. She could not imagine a better party leader. He is a team player and has everyone's back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
