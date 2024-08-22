Field hockey victory
Crazy! Austria sweeps past Hungary 24:0
Austria's men's field hockey team celebrated a resounding victory at the start of the European Championship qualifying tournament in Vienna!
In the battle for one of the last two starting places for the 2025 European Championships in Mönchengladbach, the ÖHV selection scored a 24-0 goal festival against Hungary in the first round on Thursday. Portugal await in the next knockout game on Saturday (2.15 p.m.), and a win in the final on Sunday would secure a ticket to the European Championship in Germany.
"In the end, it doesn't matter who scores the goals!"
Fülöp Losonci, who has Hungarian roots, was the top scorer with seven goals. "But in the end, it doesn't matter who scores the goals," said Losonci in the ORF interview. "I didn't expect that. We clearly followed our game plan," added team manager Robin Rösch.
Austria is currently 19th in the world rankings, while Hungary is ranked 56th. The local heroes are also the favorites against Portugal, the number 50 team in the world. The second remaining European Championship starting place will be played out in a further qualifying tournament in Ireland. A total of eight nations will take part in Germany, six of which have already qualified.
