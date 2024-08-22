Only now of criminal age
After the 14th offense, Milchbubi ended up in court
Once again, a young boy has committed a whole series of crimes. However, the young crook overlooked the fact that he had reached the age of 14 when he hit a lifeguard and became a robber. Now he stood before the judge in Linz.
Dressed all in black, the 14-year-old sits before the judge in Linz. Despite his young age, the "milk face" is by no means a blank slate: proceedings against him have been dropped 13 times because he was not yet of legal age. On Thursday, he had to answer for robbery and grievous bodily harm at the regional court in Linz.
Lifeguard beaten into hospital
In May of this year, he allegedly jumped over the turnstile at the outdoor pool in Perg - despite being banned from entering. When the pool attendant confronted him, what the teenager's defense lawyer describes as an "aggression problem" happened. The "milk boy" beat the 68-year-old lifeguard with his fists and kicked him in the stomach. He is said to have threatened: "I'll f**** your mother, kill you."
Fled after the attack
It was only when the buffet operator intervened that the 14-year-old left his victim and fled. He was later arrested at his home address and taken into custody. When asked by the judge how he had fared in prison, the boy said: "Not good, I don't feel comfortable there." But he is also said to have been conspicuous several times while in custody.
Attack on young people
The same boy and two other teenagers are said to have "ripped off" a group of young people in Perg in June. He demanded money with clenched fists and threatened "if you go to the police, I'll stab you". His suspected accomplice - a 15-year-old Romanian - is described by the victims as a "follower". Another suspect was missing, is said to be ill in Romania and unable to travel. The main perpetrator was given nine months in prison by the jury, three of them unconditional, his accomplice five months conditional - not legally binding.
