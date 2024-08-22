After the 14th offense, Milchbubi ended up in court

Attack on young people

The same boy and two other teenagers are said to have "ripped off" a group of young people in Perg in June. He demanded money with clenched fists and threatened "if you go to the police, I'll stab you". His suspected accomplice - a 15-year-old Romanian - is described by the victims as a "follower". Another suspect was missing, is said to be ill in Romania and unable to travel. The main perpetrator was given nine months in prison by the jury, three of them unconditional, his accomplice five months conditional - not legally binding.