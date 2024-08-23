Wish mobile brought sick grandpa to granddaughter’s wedding

Tears also flowed

"It was so touching to see the joy he and I had. Grandpa held on for the whole day and every time he saw me, the tears flowed," says the newlywed bride. Great-grandson Alexander was also delighted with the surprise visit and spent a few carefree hours with his great-grandfather. Florian Kaiselgruber was even present for the meal and celebrations in a restaurant in Gallneukirchen. Afterwards, he was taken back to the retirement home by the wish fulfillers. "It was unforgettably beautiful," said the seriously ill patient.