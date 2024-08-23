Heartfelt wish fulfilled
Wish mobile brought sick grandpa to granddaughter’s wedding
The Red Cross was able to fulfill the last wish of an 83-year-old man from the Mühviertel region. The wish mobile took the elderly man to his granddaughter's wedding in Engerwitzdorf. After the festivities, the man returned to the retirement home in Perg.
"Grandpa arrived just as I got out of the car and was the first person to see me in my wedding dress," Lisa-Maria recalls fondly of August 10, the day of her wedding. The fact that her beloved grandpa Florian Kaiselgruber was able to celebrate with the whole family on this day was anything but a matter of course.
Picked up in Perg
Red Cross employees picked up the seriously ill pensioner from the retirement home in Perg at lunchtime and took him to the Engerwitzdorf municipal office in their wish mobile. In doing so, they fulfilled the 83-year-old's last big wish.
Tears also flowed
"It was so touching to see the joy he and I had. Grandpa held on for the whole day and every time he saw me, the tears flowed," says the newlywed bride. Great-grandson Alexander was also delighted with the surprise visit and spent a few carefree hours with his great-grandfather. Florian Kaiselgruber was even present for the meal and celebrations in a restaurant in Gallneukirchen. Afterwards, he was taken back to the retirement home by the wish fulfillers. "It was unforgettably beautiful," said the seriously ill patient.
Wishes: 0732/76 44 522 ; wunschmobil@o.roteskreuz.at
