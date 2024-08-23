Strangler dangled from the door to greet us

Snake was too cold

"It was already very lethargic. This snake always needs 23 to 26 degrees and 70 percent humidity," says animal rescuer Manuela Bichler. That's why she didn't show any defensive reaction when she was lifted into a special transport box by the animal rescuers. She spent the night there and was taken to the animal shelter in Linz the next morning. "The couple reacted very calmly, they were just happy that someone had picked up the snake," says Bichler. The king python is a non-poisonous constrictor that is found in the tropics of West and Central Africa - adult animals can grow up to two meters long. This species also loves to climb.