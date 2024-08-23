To fear
Strangler dangled from the door to greet us
Who wouldn't be frightened? A 1.20 meter long king python "greeted" a young couple as they arrived home in Leonding, hanging from the door handle. The reptile was hypothermic, had probably been abandoned and was now looking for a new home.
A young woman and her boyfriend will probably remember this experience for a long time to come. When they arrived at their home in an apartment building in Leonding around midnight on Tuesday, a snake was dangling from the door buckle. After the initial shock, the couple had the presence of mind to react: they photographed the reptile and quickly established from the picture on the internet that it was a non-native specimen. The young people immediately informed the fire department and were referred to the Linz Animal Ambulance. When they arrived at the scene, the snake was curled up on the sidewalk in front of the house.
When we arrived, the snake was lying on the sidewalk in front of the house. The reptile was already very sluggish due to the cool temperatures and felt cold. It didn't put up any resistance when we caught it.
Snake was too cold
"It was already very lethargic. This snake always needs 23 to 26 degrees and 70 percent humidity," says animal rescuer Manuela Bichler. That's why she didn't show any defensive reaction when she was lifted into a special transport box by the animal rescuers. She spent the night there and was taken to the animal shelter in Linz the next morning. "The couple reacted very calmly, they were just happy that someone had picked up the snake," says Bichler. The king python is a non-poisonous constrictor that is found in the tropics of West and Central Africa - adult animals can grow up to two meters long. This species also loves to climb.
Not the only exotic animal at the shelter
The reptile is not the only wriggling exotic at the Linz animal shelter: in addition to another king python, a tiger python and a corn snake are also waiting for their owners. "Most of them were abandoned. The animals often get too big, or the owners underestimate the high electricity costs," says an employee. The snake caught in Leonding was examined by a vet and is now in quarantine. The owner has not yet contacted us.
