Hatched for 55 days
Schönbrunn: King penguins celebrate offspring!
While the whole of Austria is repeatedly groaning under the heat, there are offspring in one of the coolest places in Vienna: in the Polarium at Schönbrunn Zoo. A king penguin chick has hatched there. "King penguins do not build nests, but incubate their eggs for around 55 days standing upright in a fold in their belly," explained zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.
It was on July 15 that the king penguin chick hatched there. But after hatching, the chick still lives well hidden between its parents' feet for some time until it has grown a warming dark coat.
Chicks can now be visited
"But now it is also easy for visitors to the zoo to see. With the first moult at the age of around ten months, the chick gets a water-repellent plumage and makes its first attempts at swimming," said the zoo.
King penguins breed on the sub-Antarctic islands of the southern hemisphere. With the Polarium, Schönbrunn Zoo has created a special habitat to meet the needs of these seabirds.
"First and foremost, this means that the air and water temperatures are adapted to the natural conditions in the wild over the course of the year. Both are currently around ten degrees Celsius," said Hering-Hagenbeck. A machine produces fresh ice, which primarily serves as an activity for the animals. Selected marine fish, mainly mackerel and herring, are supplied every two months as high-quality feed.
