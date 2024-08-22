Scary trial
Mother abused while children watched cell phone
Anyone listening to this trial would think they were watching the wrong movie. A mother of two is brought home by three men at around six in the morning after a long night at the club. She gets high on 10 benzos and is then abused in a defenceless state by one of the visitors. While the kids were already up and watching smartphone videos in the living room.
First, the accused DJ tells the judge in Vienna's regional court a strange story. He had lost his nose piercing and wanted to borrow one from the victim, who was passed out in bed: "So that the hole doesn't grow over." He woke the woman up, kissed her and touched her private parts. "Then she pushed my hand away and I stopped," he claims. He only took off her jogging bottoms and panties afterwards to show them off to his friends: "I thought it was funny."
10 benzos to calm her down
In her apartment, the DJ took the 100 euros back out of his victim's pocket. When the woman realized that the money was gone, she panicked. "She took pills. To calm down," reported the children's "nanny" as a witness. Apparently around 10 benzos, which quickly put the drunk woman completely out of her mind. The guests took the young mother into the bedroom, the DJ stayed and abused the defenceless girl. Which he later bragged about to his friends, swinging her panties. DNA traces and other evidence prove the abuse.
"Gifted" money stolen again
The case history: The young woman, a mother of two children of primary school age, spent the night in a club in Lower Austria. The DJ stole 60 euros from her pocket and then generously gave her 100. This is how he gained the woman's trust, who was eventually accompanied home at dawn by him and two of his friends.
I gave them my cell phone to play with because hers had run out of battery.
Mild sentence thanks to late confession
The accounts of the accused and the witnesses are disturbing. Because the children keep coming up. They had gotten up in the meantime and were waiting for their breakfast. "I gave them my cell phone to play with because theirs had run out of battery," reported the defendant, for example. He confessed to the crime at the end of the trial. And thus got off lightly with 18 months' conditional imprisonment including conditions. "I'm glad that my client was given a second chance and also recognized the compensation for pain and suffering," says his lawyer Sascha Flatz, satisfied with the legally binding verdict. Even if not in the full amount. The woman wanted 5000 euros, 2500 euros compensation for pain and suffering was recognized.
