Concept presented
This is how the ÖVP wants to reorganize social welfare
The level of social welfare has been the subject of heated debate throughout the summer. On Thursday, ÖVP Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer presented his concept. Immigration into the welfare system is to be prevented and justice created for the working population.
It was the story of a family of nine from Syria, who receive 4600 euros a month in social welfare in Vienna, that caused political debate throughout the summer. As the "Krone" revealed, the family would even earn 2200 euros more a month with the SPÖ social welfare model. On Thursday, Chancellor Karl Nehammer presented his new social welfare model. The Chancellor's party is focusing on "fairness and performance".
A society based on solidarity must not be a one-way street. In my view, a social system must follow clear basic rules in order to maintain the stability of the social fabric.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer
Specifically, full social benefits should only be provided after five years of legal residence and the focus should be on benefits in kind. Under the waiting period promoted by the ÖVP, immigrants should only be entitled to half of the social benefits for the first five years. In the case of persons entitled to asylum, the period should only begin when protection status is granted, but a basic financial level including benefits in kind should enable them to lead a "dignified life".
In view of the case of a Syrian family, which was widely discussed in the media, a "degressive benefit for minors" is also being called for. This means that families with many children should receive less financial support per child from now on. "With our model, this family would only receive around 1780 euros," the party says.
Criticism of processes in Vienna
The ÖVP is also opposed to the current implementation of social assistance in Vienna with regard to support benefits for persons entitled to subsidiary protection: the fact that they receive more than basic benefits in Vienna, contrary to the basic social assistance law, is unconstitutional. Should Vienna continue to disregard the law, the federal government will appeal to the Constitutional Court (VfGH).
Audit would also affect Tyrol
Vienna defends its own approach and also points out that people entitled to subsidiary protection also receive a top-up from the minimum security/social welfare in Tyrol. "A review by the Constitutional Court would therefore not only affect Vienna, but logically also Tyrol. Conversely, if the Federal Chancellor accuses Vienna of unconstitutional behavior, then Tyrol would also be affected," according to the Vienna City Hall.
The review by the Constitutional Court is expressly welcomed. "This has been a concern of ours for years, so that the question can be finally clarified as to whether the Basic Social Assistance Act is at all in conformity with European law. In our opinion, the general exclusion of beneficiaries of subsidiary protection contradicts the EU Status Directive," they added.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.