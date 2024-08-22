Greenhouse gas emissions fell by 6.4 percent

Günther Lichtblau from the Federal Environment Agency reported that there has been a significant decrease in natural gas, heating oil and emissions trading. This is the result of the move away from fossil fuels. The climate expert emphasized the importance of the mobility sector for achieving the climate targets: "At 19.8 million tons, transport accounts for the largest share of Austrian greenhouse gas emissions and 45 percent of the KSG sectors without emissions trading". Nevertheless, there was a reduction of 3.8 percent, which can be explained, among other things, by a decline in fuel tourism and the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine - "without these price signals, this development would not have occurred." According to Gewessler, the "combination of CO2 pricing and investments in public transport, including 300,000 climate ticket users such as the subsidized e-mobility" is also responsible for the shift.