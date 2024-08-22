Ben was "unhappy"
J.Lo and Affleck: There was already a crisis on their honeymoon!
The honeymoon was actually supposed to be full of violins. But it has now been revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began to have a crisis during their honeymoon in Italy.
As "Page Six" has now reported, the first marital crisis between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez occurred during their honeymoon on Lake Como two years ago.
Affleck terribly annoyed by paparazzi
The reason for the quarrels: The Hollywood star was terribly annoyed by the fact that paparazzi and fans had been following them at every turn, as an insider explained.
"He was unhappy that the paparazzi were following them. She's an international superstar and he acted like it was a surprise that they were being followed everywhere," the anonymous source said.
Affleck was so upset about the situation that he and Lopez "barely spoke to each other" once the cameras were no longer on them. This should have been "the happiest time of their lives", sighed the insider. "He sold himself as a changed man, but that only lasted a very short time."
"Didn't want any drama at home"
Another insider confirmed that Affleck finally came to his senses about his love for Lopez when his sobriety "became the norm".
This is because Affleck was in the process of overcoming his alcohol addiction during the love comeback. "He was vulnerable and whatever their chemistry contributed to that - he was in this frantic, excited state at one point."
The whirlwind romance had quickly lost its appeal when Affleck was finally sober. He then sought more privacy and could hardly stand Lopez's level of fame. "He didn't want all the entourage and drama that came with it in his home."
Lopez filed for divorce
After months of rumors about a marriage crisis, Jennifer Lopez finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on Tuesday - on their second wedding anniversary of all days! However, the former dream couple have been separated since the end of April, according to the documents.
For J.Lo, it is already the fourth marriage to break up. Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner. "Bennifer" were already engaged in the early 2000s. Their love lasted just 18 months at the time.
