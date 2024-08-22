Kuen in Melbourne
Down under! Andi starts his new adventure
Footballer Andreas Kuen was looking for a new challenge after Athens - and found it in Australia's second-largest metropolis.The 29-year-old left-footer, who was also the focus of WSG Tirol, could (and wants to) recommend himself to other clubs in the big City Football Group.
He still felt too young to return to Tirol and wanted to gain some experience. What Andreas Kuen will now do on the other side of the world. In Melbourne, with a club from the large and global City Group (New York, Manchester, Girona, Palermo, etc.)!
"Krone": Congratulations, Andi, on your new two-year contract.
Andreas Kuen: Thank you. That will be a really exciting affair. I had offers from Greece, Georgia, Romania, even from Azerbaijan - but I wasn't interested in any of them, I turned most of them down straight away. When the interest came from Melbourne and the first talks took place, I quickly realized that I wanted to do it.
You completed your medical check in Manchester last week . ..
That's right. I didn't want to have to fly to Australia for that. Of course they asked about my knees (three cruciate ligament ruptures) - that's more than understandable. But everything is okay.
How long have you been in Melbourne?
Since Saturday. I'm still feeling the jet lag a little. But I've already seen a lot: The city center, the stadium (note: Rectangular Stadium/30,050 spectators), and of course the new training center outside of Melbourne, in Casey Fields, which is about 45 minutes away. In Austria there is only something similar in Salzburg!
How did City find out about you in the first place?
Via the internet! They were looking for an eight to ten, someone for attacking midfield, they analyzed me in detail.
When will the A-League season start?
On October 19. So we have a long time to prepare. Which is also good for me - because I also had a long break after the end of the season and leaving Atromitos Athens. It's still fresh at the moment (note: winter is coming to an end) - but I'll be able to get used to the Australian heat from October.
Speaking of which, how are your English skills?
Very good. But I have to get used to the slang, I still have to listen carefully. But I also have two German-speaking colleagues in the team: Mathew Leckie, who played ten seasons in Germany (including Hertha and Ingolstadt); and James Jeggo, who spent a total of four and a half years at Austria Vienna and Sturm.
WSG Tirol made intensive efforts to recruit you.
That's right. They were very honest, open and good talks. But at the age of 29, I still wanted to gain experience and was keen to stay abroad. So the decision was not against Wattens! And who knows: it could still be something in the future.
Will you be alone in the second largest metropolis "Down Under"?
My girlfriend Lea is currently here. But she'll basically be in Tirol, coming over for a month every now and then - it's not the shortest journey. At least that's the plan for the first year.
