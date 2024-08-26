Win tickets for the Eichenwald Open Air

Schlager princess on day 2

On September 7, the stage in Horitschon belongs to Melissa Naschenweng all by herself - the Carinthian, who swears by "Bergbauernbuam" and has a thing for "Traktorfahren", is refreshingly different - she has really shaken up the Schlager world with her rousing songs and hot outfits. Her current single "Legenden" from the brand new album "Alpen Barbie" is of course also in her luggage. Further information about the festival can be found HERE.

