Win tickets for the Eichenwald Open Air

Lemo, Thorsteinn Einarsson, Chris Steger and Melissa Naschenweng will be rocking the open air at the Eichenwald winery in Horitschon on September 6 and 7, and the "Krone" is giving away tickets for the festival in central Burgenland.
The first Friday in September will be another great day when three Austrian pop music greats enchant fans with their hits at the Eichenwald vineyard.
Lemo, Chris Steger and Thorsteinn Einarsson
Lemo has definitely made a name for himself with songs such as "Vielleicht der Sommer" and "Himmel über Wien". The brilliant live musician is cool and approachable and has found his own way of casting pop in a touching form.
Thorsteinn Einarsson sang his way into the hearts of fans nine years ago with "Aurora". This was followed by hits such as "Leya", "Kryptonite" and "Shackles". The exceptional talent's current single, "Hotel Heartache", is currently being played up and down on the radio.
Chris Steger has already achieved several milestones: casting show winner, youngest Amadeus award winner in the "Song of the Year" category as well as gold and platinum awards. Following his debut album "Zefix", the 19-year-old has now released "Koa Garantie" - with lyrics that touch the heart.
Schlager princess on day 2
On September 7, the stage in Horitschon belongs to Melissa Naschenweng all by herself - the Carinthian, who swears by "Bergbauernbuam" and has a thing for "Traktorfahren", is refreshingly different - she has really shaken up the Schlager world with her rousing songs and hot outfits. Her current single "Legenden" from the brand new album "Alpen Barbie" is of course also in her luggage. Further information about the festival can be found HERE.
The "Krone" is giving away 5x2 tickets for each day of the festival, which takes place at Weingut Eichenwald on September 6 and 7. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is September 2, 09:00.
