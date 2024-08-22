Bulls stumble: “Car has become a bitch”

Verstappen has not won since Spain at the end of June and has only finished on the podium once since then. However, he also gets the best out of a car that is not the fastest in the field. "We were the fastest in Austria and also in Spa. In Hungary, we were only a few hundredths off the pace - so we're already complaining at a high level," said Marko. What Verstappen achieved, however, his team-mate Sergio Perez did not. "The car has become a bitch that only Max can tame." Perez is working with a new race engineer in Zandvoort, as Hugh Bird is going on paternity leave and Richard Wood is stepping in.