WAC wants to get rid of this duo before the transfer deadline!

The WAC is sounding out the transfer market. The top priority is still a new striker. The name Taxi Fountas - on the sidelines at Trabzonspor - is said to have been mentioned. The 1.70-meter man once played a total of 92 games for Rapid and St. Pölten under current WAC coach Didi Kühbauer, but would not really fit the profile (and salary scheme). . .