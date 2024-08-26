New entry-level model
Lamborghini Temerario: more horsepower, fewer cylinders
Fewer cylinders, more driving pleasure: Lamborghini is trying to reconcile customer wishes and political requirements in the successor to its entry-level super sports car. The Italians are replacing displacement with hybrid power in the Temerario that has now been unveiled - and adding extreme torque.
Visually, the new model remains true to the typical mid-engine style of its predecessor. The Temerario crouches extremely low over the asphalt; at the front with a short hood, at the rear with a massive engine compartment and large air intakes, it sits on the road like a wedge. The headlights are once again significantly narrower than before, and the daytime running lights in hexagon design are also new.
The interior is once again based on the workplace of a jet pilot, but still offers various buttons and switches in addition to digital screens. Sports seats are standard, while comfort and dynamics can be enhanced with an 18-way adjustable climate seat or carbon fiber shells as an option.
"Only" eight cylinders
The most important innovation, however, is the drive, which is electrified for the first time. A 4.0-liter V8 biturbo takes over the role of the combustion engine, replacing the previous naturally aspirated V10 and already providing more power on its own with 800 hp than its 5.2-liter predecessor without turbocharging. There are also three electric motors, each with 110 kW/150 hp, which provide even more pulling power and are intended to fill all the torque gaps left by the turbo.
Two of them drive the front axle, turning the coupé into an all-wheel-drive vehicle. Lamborghini expects the elaborately tuned drive quartet to deliver the linear power delivery of a naturally aspirated engine combined with the enormous power of a turbocharged engine. A total of 920 hp is available, almost 300 hp more than in the predecessor.
The Temerario also outperforms the Huracan in terms of driving performance. In combination with the standard eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, it reaches 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, up to 0.5 seconds faster than its predecessor. The top speed increases from a maximum of 325 to 343 km/h.
Another characteristic feature of the new V8 is the high maximum engine speed of 10,000 rpm, which is otherwise almost exclusively found in racing engines. The extreme working speed should also contribute to the special crescendo sound of the Temerario, which should not only be heard but also felt in the seat. However, the developers promise that the Lamborghini should also be able to drive quietly and unobtrusively in urban environments.
However, the super sports car is only likely to be driven on electric power for short distances, if at all: The battery in the center tunnel only has a capacity of 3.8 kWh, and the Italians are not even specifying an emission-free range. Consumption figures are also not yet available.
The new Lamborghini is expected to be launched on the market this year.
