Find the steering wheel!
Manufacturer wants to revolutionize car cockpits
Since the introduction of electric cars, the powertrain has changed massively, but the interior is largely similar to that of vehicles with combustion engines. Docj This can change fundamentally, as automotive supplier Yanfeng shows.
The Chinese company has given the topic a lot of thought and developed the EVI concept (Electric Vehicle Interior), which is intended not only to improve functionality in the future, but also to revolutionize the design of the interior.
We are at Yanfeng's European research and development center. Not everyone is allowed in here in Neuss. After all, the Chinese automotive supplier is working on future projects and these are top secret.
The new EVI concept is on display in the hallowed halls. However, this is not a fully constructed vehicle, but only the front row of seats. The interior concept is a 1:1 scale test model that represents a fully functional vehicle interior. The development engineers use such a concept to optimize the design of the vehicle interior.
So we open the doors and take a seat. Even the first impression is overwhelming: nothing is as it used to be, there is no longer a conventional dashboard in the EVI concept. Instead, there is a huge screen below the windshield and another small central monitor between the driver and front passenger. Below this, there is only a small control panel.
A completely new interior experience
Everything looks very minimalist. Yanfeng even dispenses with a steering wheel. But that is a misconception. After all, the EVI concept was developed for autonomous driving with a level 4 electric car. A steering wheel is still there, just in a different form, assures Dirk Blomeyer. Blomeyer is responsible for the business development of innovations at Yanfeng-Europe. He explains the EVI concept to me down to the smallest detail.
"This is made possible by stear-by-wire technology," says Blomeyer, pulling the small monitor, which is attached to a curved bracket, towards him. At the same time, the pedals whir quietly forward from the footwell, while the driver's seat and pedals automatically adjust to the size of the driver. We are amazed, because until now the screen was embedded in the small center console. The display is now transformed into a control panel that can be used to control all driving functions.
Previously, the interior was reminiscent of a casual chill-out zone, where the huge screen invited you to relax and watch a video or serve as a mobile office for checking emails. Now it has been transformed into the EVI concept of a command center on wheels.
The avant-garde study is only remotely reminiscent of what has gone before in automotive engineering. Everything has been reduced to the essentials and, by dispensing with a conventional cockpit, the generously designed interior offers princely space. The EVI concept could fundamentally change the interior of electric vehicles. There are no conventional switches, as all functions are integrated into an innovative "Smart Cabin" seating system. Nevertheless, the concept study is packed with every conceivable technical feature, which can also be operated intuitively.
The extraordinary seat console is the highlight. The driver and front passenger are comfortably seated here. Despite this, the system is extremely compact and combines all the essentials in one module. This includes, for example, an active headrest with integrated audio functions, airbag and seatbelt systems, climate control and storage and charging functions integrated into the seat. Sustainable materials and upholstery are also included.
Focus on efficiency and sustainability
As all important vehicle controls and interfaces are integrated into the Smart Cabin seat, installation in the vehicle is easier, faster and more cost-effective than with conventional assembly. "This simplifies the assembly process for vehicle manufacturers," says Blomeyer. "What's more, our seat system weighs between eleven and twelve kilograms less than conventional seats," he adds.
The simple assembly of the new seat is also advantageous for an end-of-life vehicle (ELV) strategy, as it is just as easy to dismantle. This has a positive effect on sustainability. And as the EVI concept does away with a conventional dashboard, the overall weight and CO2 emissions are slightly reduced, which should slightly increase the efficiency and range of an electric vehicle. Well-known car manufacturers are said to have already expressed their interest in the concept. However, Yanfeng is not revealing who that might be. That is still too early and remains a secret. (cen)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
