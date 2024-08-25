Manufacturer wants to revolutionize car cockpits

The simple assembly of the new seat is also advantageous for an end-of-life vehicle (ELV) strategy, as it is just as easy to dismantle. This has a positive effect on sustainability. And as the EVI concept does away with a conventional dashboard, the overall weight and CO2 emissions are slightly reduced, which should slightly increase the efficiency and range of an electric vehicle. Well-known car manufacturers are said to have already expressed their interest in the concept. However, Yanfeng is not revealing who that might be. That is still too early and remains a secret. (cen)