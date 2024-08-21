Vorarlberg ÖVP insists on clear rules of the game

Videos in eight languages

In an initial assessment, State Councillor for Security Christian Gantner reported that all new arrivals in Vorarlberg had signed the code so far. The content is explained in videos, which are available in eight languages. With regard to the lack of language courses, which was recently criticized in the state parliament, the offer has apparently been increased. Unlike in Lower Austria, where the payment card for asylum seekers was recently introduced, there have apparently not yet been any complaints against the aforementioned obligations in Ländle.