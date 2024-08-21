Asylum seekers
Vorarlberg ÖVP insists on clear rules of the game
Capacities in Vorarlberg are limited, therefore yes to help for war refugees in accordance with the Geneva Convention and a clear no to unlimited immigration, emphasize Governor Markus Wallner and Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner.
At the ÖVP's weekly "balance sheet press conference" in the run-up to the elections, the focus this time was on asylum and security. On Wednesday, the "Vorarlberg Code" - an agreement in which asylum seekers undertake to learn German, accept the values of the host country and also do community work - was praised above all.
Really commendable: the "Vorarlberg Code" is not an idea from the moth box, but a proposal of its own that has caused a stir throughout Austria and is also to be implemented in other federal states such as Tyrol.
Videos in eight languages
In an initial assessment, State Councillor for Security Christian Gantner reported that all new arrivals in Vorarlberg had signed the code so far. The content is explained in videos, which are available in eight languages. With regard to the lack of language courses, which was recently criticized in the state parliament, the offer has apparently been increased. Unlike in Lower Austria, where the payment card for asylum seekers was recently introduced, there have apparently not yet been any complaints against the aforementioned obligations in Ländle.
As far as community service work for asylum seekers is concerned, the new nationwide regulation is an advantage, as the opportunities have increased. "However, our goal is to return to the neighborhood help practiced before 2016," explained Wallner. There are also plans for projects that can be rolled out across the state, such as neophyte control.
