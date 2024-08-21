Date deliberately chosen
Marriage break-up on wedding day: J.Lo wanted to humiliate Ben
After months of rumors about a love crisis, Jennifer Lopez finally put an end to her marriage to Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary and filed for divorce. For good reason, as has now been revealed!
The former dream couple have been separated since the end of April. But only now has Jennifer Lopez put an end to her marriage to Ben Affleck and filed for divorce on Tuesday. It was a momentous date: exactly two years ago, "Bennifer" said "I do" in a grand ceremony on the Hollywood star's estate in the US state of Georgia.
J.Lo wanted to "sting" Affleck
An insider wants to know why La Lopez chose this day of all days when her relationship with the actor has been in tatters for months. Rumor has it that she wanted to get back at him.
"Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and wanted to sting him with the date," the anonymous source told the Daily Mail.
"Long done with marriage"
But the shot backfired. Affleck took the jab from his now ex with stoic calm. "It didn't affect him. He's been done with the marriage for a long time and deep down she knows that. He gave her this opportunity so she wouldn't look like the bad guy."
Another insider blabbed to People magazine that J.Lo was tired of fighting for the marriage, which is why she decided to "move on".
"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue the marriage. He has made no concessions and shown no interest in keeping the marriage going. The point has come where she simply has to look after herself."
Fourth divorce particularly bitter
For Lopez, who has been married three times before, this end to the marriage is particularly bitter. After all, the singer and the Hollywood star had celebrated their love comeback after a little less than 20 years and Lopez raved that Affleck was "the love of my life".
The two were previously together in the early 2000s. The "Bennifer" romance lasted 18 months until they broke off their first engagement in January 2004. They made two films together at the time - "Love with Risk - Gigli" and "Jersey Girl" - but both flopped at the box office. They were constantly in the spotlight and were hounded by the tabloid media.
