Illegal tent camps
“eyesore” now removed after several months
The illegal and makeshift tent dwellings on Haller Straße in Innsbruck-Arzl kept the authorities busy for months. Now the residents have cleared the camps.
For months, they always caught the eye: the tents and sleeping bags, along with some of their belongings, with which a number of people had set up camp below the Haller Straße overpass (near Grenobler Brücke) in the city of Innsbruck. A danger, because the camp can only be reached by crossing the main road. The hygienic conditions there were also more than questionable.
No desire for an emergency shelter
The mobile surveillance group (MÜG) and police have visited the camp several times. However, warnings to leave the unsuitable site did not bear fruit. The "residents" were several people, including a woman. They were never able to make friends with the nearby emergency shelter.
Interim solution found
Following a meeting between representatives of the City of Innsbruck and the state (the property is owned by the state), Deputy Mayor Georg Willi, who is responsible for social affairs, was on site with street workers. The result is an interim solution to which those affected agreed: "They can now use an area in nearby Richard-Berger-Straße that is barely visible from the outside. They can eat and shower in the nearby emergency shelter, and a porta-potty is also provided," explains Willi.
From late fall, people will be offered the winter emergency shelter that is already located there.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.