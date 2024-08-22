Vorteilswelt
Illegal tent camps

“eyesore” now removed after several months

22.08.2024 07:00

The illegal and makeshift tent dwellings on Haller Straße in Innsbruck-Arzl kept the authorities busy for months. Now the residents have cleared the camps.

For months, they always caught the eye: the tents and sleeping bags, along with some of their belongings, with which a number of people had set up camp below the Haller Straße overpass (near Grenobler Brücke) in the city of Innsbruck. A danger, because the camp can only be reached by crossing the main road. The hygienic conditions there were also more than questionable.

The tents are gone. There is now a ban on entering the unsuitable site.
The tents are gone. There is now a ban on entering the unsuitable site.
The tents below the elevated bridge on Haller Straße
The tents below the elevated bridge on Haller Straße
No desire for an emergency shelter
The mobile surveillance group (MÜG) and police have visited the camp several times. However, warnings to leave the unsuitable site did not bear fruit. The "residents" were several people, including a woman. They were never able to make friends with the nearby emergency shelter.

Interim solution found
Following a meeting between representatives of the City of Innsbruck and the state (the property is owned by the state), Deputy Mayor Georg Willi, who is responsible for social affairs, was on site with street workers. The result is an interim solution to which those affected agreed: "They can now use an area in nearby Richard-Berger-Straße that is barely visible from the outside. They can eat and shower in the nearby emergency shelter, and a porta-potty is also provided," explains Willi.

From late fall, people will be offered the winter emergency shelter that is already located there.

Andreas Moser
