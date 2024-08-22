“eyesore” now removed after several months

Interim solution found

Following a meeting between representatives of the City of Innsbruck and the state (the property is owned by the state), Deputy Mayor Georg Willi, who is responsible for social affairs, was on site with street workers. The result is an interim solution to which those affected agreed: "They can now use an area in nearby Richard-Berger-Straße that is barely visible from the outside. They can eat and shower in the nearby emergency shelter, and a porta-potty is also provided," explains Willi.