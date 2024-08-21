Raid on four properties
Police searched houses of influencer Tate
Romanian police have searched several houses belonging to British-American influencer Andrew Tate (37) and his brother Tristan (36) in Bucharest and the surrounding area. The operation took place in the early hours of the morning, the two brothers' legal team confirmed to the news portal "news.ro".
The special unit of the Romanian Public Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced that searches had been carried out at four properties. These were carried out in connection with investigations into cases of human trafficking and money laundering. The authority did not name the suspects. It was also concerned with possible new offenses.
In Romania, the Tates and two suspected accomplices are accused of forcing young women to participate in commercially distributed sex videos. They used manipulation techniques to make the girls dependent on them. Romania's investigators had identified seven victims, three of whom appear as plaintiffs in the proceedings. The brothers deny all allegations.
Not allowed to leave the country
Andrew Tate has made a name for himself with misogynistic statements on social networks. The 37-year-old gleefully celebrated his wealth with fancy sports cars and big cigars - reaching millions of teenagers and young men.
The Tate brothers and the suspected accomplices were first arrested near Bucharest on December 30, 2022. Three months later, this measure was changed to house arrest. The defendants have been at large since August 2023 - with the restriction that they were not allowed to leave Romania.
Most recently, they were active on social networks, for example to spread propaganda for the racist riots in the UK.
