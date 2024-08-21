Kader Loth about surgery:
“Marched in as a human, came out as a zombie”
Less bickering, more feelings and fooling around: in the sixth episode of the RTL jungle camp, the participants showed their vulnerable side. Nobody had to leave the camp in the latest episode of "Showdown of the Jungle Legends". Instead, all the candidates had to hand in their luxury items because several rules were broken.
Ex-footballer Thorsten Legat (55) spoke around the campfire about his relationship with his two sons. "I can't do without my wife and my two children," said Legat. He had words of praise for his son Nico, who has taken part in several reality formats: "He's matured, he's really matured."
His second son Leon, meanwhile, wanted to live his own life and not know anything about his family. "We miss you," said Legat in tears and: "If you need help, I'm here for you."
"Came out as a zombie again"
Trash TV great Kader Loth (51) spoke about her endometriosis diagnosis. She had problems in her abdomen and went to the doctor: "And he said you have endometriosis."
The doctor advised her to have her uterus removed, which she said she then did. "I went into the clinic as a human being and came out as a zombie," said Loth. Her panic attacks were intensified by the procedure, but she is now well again.
According to the Central Institute of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Germany, endometriosis is one of the most common gynecological diseases in girls and women. In this disease, tissue that resembles the lining of the uterus also grows outside the uterus. These so-called endometriosis foci can cause various symptoms due to adhesions, adhesions and inflammation. Possible symptoms include cramps and severe pain during your period and during sex.
Scuffle between Gigi and Elena
Gigi Birofio had completely different worries: he didn't want to smoke his last cigarette until after dinner. He asked Elena Miras (32) to keep it for him. Even if he begged her, she would not give him the cigarette. He soon asked for it for the first time - and even scuffled with Miras, who defended the cigarette.
"I just want a puff," Birofio said later. "So Gigi is still a little baby," summarized Kader Loth. In fact, Birofio didn't last until dinner.
No ejection!
Presenter Mola Adebisi (51) and model Giulia Siegel (49) fared much better in the "Fluss mit lustig" jungle test. In cold water (17 degrees), the two had to free themselves from chains and cuffs. Together they managed to collect six out of twelve stars.
Back at the camp, they and the others found out about the rule violations: The participants had slept during the day, for example, and at times had not guarded the fire. At the very end of the show, presenter Sonja Zietlow finally revealed that the next contestant would not have to leave until the seventh episode.
The new "Ich bin ein Star" season is a special edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the show, which was first broadcast in 2004. It is a kind of alumni reunion: The "legends", as RTL calls them, were already sitting around the fire in earlier seasons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.