Alain Delon’s dog will not be put to sleep

Dog loved "like a child"

Delon died on Sunday at the age of 88. The actor had announced in 2018 that he wanted to be buried with his dog. He loved Loubo "like a child", Delon told the magazine "Paris Match" at the time. "If I die before him, I'll ask the vet to let us go together. He will give him an injection so that he dies in my arms." He prefers this to the idea of the dog "dying on my grave" from grief over his death.