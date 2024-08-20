Stays with family
Alain Delon’s dog will not be put to sleep
Contrary to the wishes of the late French film legend, Alain Delon's dog will not be euthanized and buried with him. Delon's family has confirmed that they will take care of the dog, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation announced on Tuesday.
"Don't worry about Loubo," the animal welfare organization wrote on the online service X. The Belgian shepherd will "of course not be put down".
Dog loved "like a child"
Delon died on Sunday at the age of 88. The actor had announced in 2018 that he wanted to be buried with his dog. He loved Loubo "like a child", Delon told the magazine "Paris Match" at the time. "If I die before him, I'll ask the vet to let us go together. He will give him an injection so that he dies in my arms." He prefers this to the idea of the dog "dying on my grave" from grief over his death.
Alain Delon became famous in the 60s and 70s with films such as "The Swimming Pool" with Romy Schneider and "Borsalino" with Jean-Paul Belmondo and "The Leopard" by Luchino Visconti. In 2019, he was honored with the Palme d'Or for his lifetime achievement at the Cannes Festival.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.