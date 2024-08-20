Slovenian takeover of Viennese private bank falls through

"NLB is failing on its own", commented Florian Beckermann, CEO of the interest group for investors, on the result. "The offer was disheartening, now comes the receipt with only 36.39 percent of the shares offered out of the targeted 75 percent: on the one hand, it was not attractive enough to be economically convincing, on the other hand, NLB did not want to get into the ring with other minority shareholders," added Beckermann.