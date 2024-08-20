National Council election
“Expect a particularly good election result”
Norbert Hofer could be the FPÖ's top candidate in the state elections - even if he is not currently in first place.
Everything is actually already set for the Freedom Party - and yet things could still change after the National Council elections. The third President of the National Council, Norbert Hofer, currently leads the state list for the National Council elections, while party leader Alexander Petschnig is the top candidate for the state elections in early 2025.
New top candidate after National Council election?
At the same time, Petschnig is also seventh on the federal list and second on the provincial list for the National Council elections. The Carinthian-born candidate therefore has a good chance of being elected to the National Council. And he would be prepared to switch. Hofer could then become the new list leader for the state election.
Many unknowns
The Pinkafelder doesn't want to say much about this, saying it is an equation with too many unknowns. Especially as he is not ruling out another term in the National Council presidency or another run in the federal presidential election. At the moment, he wants to concentrate primarily on September 29. "We are expecting a particularly good election result for Burgenland," says Hofer.
