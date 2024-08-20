Lead hospital protest
Critics sink “millions” into the Ennstal soil
Large protest action at the planned site for the central hospital in Stainach-Pürgg: the united opposition in the provincial parliament and "Biss" are not giving up and are calling for an immediate halt to the Liezen central hospital project.
Even though the ÖVP-SPÖ coalition is adamant about the Liezen central hospital and the timetable for its opening, the united opposition in the provincial parliament and the citizens' initiative "Biss" are not giving up: they are demanding an immediate halt to planning so that a new provincial government can put the lead hospital project through its paces after the elections.
In order to emphasize their demand, the heads of the FPÖ, KPÖ and Neos parties, Mario Kunasek, Claudia Klimt-Weithaler and Niko Swatek, as well as the Green spokesperson Lambert Schönleitner travelled from the Graz Landhaus to Stainach-Pürgg on Tuesday.
The stated project costs for the Liezen lead hospital are seriously flawed and incomplete. The total costs, which amount to at least 500 million euros, have been missing from the outset. Anything else is a deception of the public.
Vermessungstechniker Michael Pretzler (Bürgerinitiative „Biss“)
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian/Christian Jauschowetz
"Biss" and the opposition are digging a "million-dollar grave"
At the planned site of the Stainach hospital, they buried 500 million euros in a joint action with "Biss" representatives - admittedly only symbolically.
This is the total amount calculated by the hospital critics: "The 334 million euros is only the amount that Kages will incur directly. It does not include a whole series of so-called accompanying projects," complains "Biss" board member Michael Pretzler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
