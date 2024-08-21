Automatically saved design

New building opened
The customer office in the new Tiroler Versicherung building in Innsbruck was officially opened on Tuesday. More employees will move into the upper floors in November.
Work on the new Tiroler Versicherung building in Innsbruck's city center took almost two years. The first employees moved into the customer office on the ground floor at the beginning of August. This was officially opened on Tuesday by board members Franz Mair and Isolde Stieg, among others.
"The fact that the first employees were able to start work after such a short construction period is thanks to the timber construction on the one hand, but above all to the top quality of the local companies on the other," says Mair, who calculates that "we awarded 93 percent of the order volume to Tyrolean companies."
The approximately 100 square meter forecourt will be a place to meet, linger and chat.
Isolde Stieg
More employees will move in in November
Stieg is delighted that, among other things, "the approximately 100 square meter forecourt will become a place to meet, linger and chat". Work will begin on greening the façade in the coming days. The stores on the ground floor will be occupied in the coming weeks and months.
Last but not least, the upper floors will also come to life. From November, 250 employees will be working in the new building.
