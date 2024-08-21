Aufsteirern celebrates the diversity of folk culture

Regional and global sounds mingle

The festival traditionally kicks off on Saturday with the Oberlandler Kirtag in the Landhaushof. In the Grawe courtyard, the largest hunters' regulars' table in the country will be held and in the courtyard of the Wiener Werkstätten, everyone can sing, yodel and yomp along with the musicians of the Volksliedwerk. Saturday evening is all about cultural exchange - regional and global sounds mingle in the Burghof, where Kernölsalsaklub and Gregor Bischops perform together, and on the main square, where Matakustix and Fancy Chords rock the stage.