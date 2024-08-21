Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

September 14 and 15

Aufsteirern celebrates the diversity of folk culture

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 09:00

Folk music and delicacies, crafts and dance: the Aufsteirern Festival transforms Graz city center into the largest village square in the country on 14 and 15 September - presented by the "Krone".

comment0 Kommentare

The aroma of Styrian delicacies fills the air, the sounds of folk music delight the ears in every corner of Graz city center, your fingers can feel traditional crafts and your palate can taste a cool sip of apple juice or cider - the Aufsteirern Festival is a feast for the senses. Austria's largest folk culture event will take place for the 23rd time this year on September 14 and 15.

Regional and global sounds mingle
The festival traditionally kicks off on Saturday with the Oberlandler Kirtag in the Landhaushof. In the Grawe courtyard, the largest hunters' regulars' table in the country will be held and in the courtyard of the Wiener Werkstätten, everyone can sing, yodel and yomp along with the musicians of the Volksliedwerk. Saturday evening is all about cultural exchange - regional and global sounds mingle in the Burghof, where Kernölsalsaklub and Gregor Bischops perform together, and on the main square, where Matakustix and Fancy Chords rock the stage.

On Sunday, the big folk festival takes place in the entire city center and the numbers are once again impressive: 1000 musicians, 400 dancers and 50 dance music groups, choirs and brass bands provide 250 hours of musical enjoyment on a total of 17 stages. In addition, 200 exhibitors offer their specialties. There is a special program for children at seven locations in the city - from blowpipe shooting to tying flower wreaths.

Once again, young and old alike can experience local folk culture in all its colorful diversity at Aufsteirern - and all for free! All information about Aufsteirern 2024 can be found here.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf