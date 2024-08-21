September 14 and 15
Aufsteirern celebrates the diversity of folk culture
Folk music and delicacies, crafts and dance: the Aufsteirern Festival transforms Graz city center into the largest village square in the country on 14 and 15 September - presented by the "Krone".
The aroma of Styrian delicacies fills the air, the sounds of folk music delight the ears in every corner of Graz city center, your fingers can feel traditional crafts and your palate can taste a cool sip of apple juice or cider - the Aufsteirern Festival is a feast for the senses. Austria's largest folk culture event will take place for the 23rd time this year on September 14 and 15.
Regional and global sounds mingle
The festival traditionally kicks off on Saturday with the Oberlandler Kirtag in the Landhaushof. In the Grawe courtyard, the largest hunters' regulars' table in the country will be held and in the courtyard of the Wiener Werkstätten, everyone can sing, yodel and yomp along with the musicians of the Volksliedwerk. Saturday evening is all about cultural exchange - regional and global sounds mingle in the Burghof, where Kernölsalsaklub and Gregor Bischops perform together, and on the main square, where Matakustix and Fancy Chords rock the stage.
On Sunday, the big folk festival takes place in the entire city center and the numbers are once again impressive: 1000 musicians, 400 dancers and 50 dance music groups, choirs and brass bands provide 250 hours of musical enjoyment on a total of 17 stages. In addition, 200 exhibitors offer their specialties. There is a special program for children at seven locations in the city - from blowpipe shooting to tying flower wreaths.
Once again, young and old alike can experience local folk culture in all its colorful diversity at Aufsteirern - and all for free! All information about Aufsteirern 2024 can be found here.
