There has been speculation
Secret plan? Neuer’s DFB future probably clarified
Manuel Neuer has probably decided to remain in goal for the German national soccer team. However, he will probably not be in the squad for the Nations League games in September - there is said to be a plan behind it.
As reported by "Bild", Neuer has decided to continue in the national team. According to the report, the Bayern goalkeeper still wants to tackle the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.
However, he is reportedly not in the squad for the upcoming Nations League games against Hungary (September 7) and the Netherlands (September 10). Neuer is therefore expected to officially announce his decision shortly.
DFB return in November
The 38-year-old would first like to concentrate on the start of the season with Bayern before returning to the national team in November. This has probably also been agreed with national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.
The decision also has implications for Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. His hopes of finally becoming a DFB regular goalkeeper have been dealt a severe blow. It cannot be ruled out that the 32-year-old will therefore resign from the national team.
