Kompany likes it!
18-year-old Bayern jewel shines in test match
Adam Aznou - a name that Bayern fans can make a note of at least once. The 18-year-old is undoubtedly one of the winners of the preparations and was involved in two goals in Tuesday's test match against Grasshopper Zurich (3:0).
Aznou moved to Säbener Straße from FC Barcelona's youth academy in the summer of 2022 and initially played for the second team. In the coming season, the left-back should gain more match practice in coach Vincent Kompany's professional team. This has already worked out well in preparation. So far, Aznou has made his mark in every test match.
The 18-year-old Moroccan impressed the 2,500 spectators at the Bayern Campus with strong dribbling, won a lot of balls in defense and was involved in two offensive goals.
When Michael Olise made it 1:0 in the 12th minute, Aznou made his way down the right flank with a cross. His blocked cross landed at the feet of Olise, who netted with a half-volley from 15 meters. It was also the first goal in a Bayern shirt for the new signing, who joined from Crystal Palace for around €50 million in the summer.
Kane and Tel celebrate
After the half-time break, Harry Kane was celebrating a goal - again it was Aznou who extended the ball to Kane with his head and the Englishman was spot on in the five-yard box - 2:0. Mathys Tel made it 3:0 in the 68th minute after a dream assist from Joshua Kimmich. Thomas Müller scored in stoppage time to make the final score 4:0.
All in all, a top performance from the 18-year-old Aznou, who certainly impressed Kompany too. Bayern start their mission to win the German Bundesliga title at VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (3.30pm).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
