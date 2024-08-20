"Cycle out of panic"
WHO statement: Mpox cannot be compared with Covid
According to the World Health Organization, the recent spread of the viral disease Mpox is not comparable to the corona pandemic. The authorities know how to control the spread of the virus.
Mpox is not the new Covid, said Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, at a press conference on Tuesday. This applies regardless of whether it is the new or the old variant.
"We can and must act together against Mpox", emphasized Kluge. "So are we going to put the systems in place to control and eliminate Mpox globally? Or will we enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the coming years will be a crucial test for Europe and the world."
Health emergency declared
Last Wednesday, the WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the spread of a new variant of the virus, thereby declaring its highest alert level. The clade Ib variant has caused global concern as it appears to spread more easily through close contact. A case of this variant was confirmed in Sweden last week and has been linked to the growing spread in Africa.
Kluge said the focus on clade I gives Europe the chance to focus on the less serious clade II variant, including better public health advice and surveillance. Around 100 new cases of clade II are currently reported every month in the European region.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.